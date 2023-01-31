ECOMI Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $241.21 million and $713,192.58 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

