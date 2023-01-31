Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

