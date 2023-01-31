Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

