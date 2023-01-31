Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXP stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 345,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

