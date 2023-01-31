Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Pool worth $89,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Pool Profile

POOL stock opened at $377.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

