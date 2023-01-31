Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,431 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $159,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $507.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $512.69. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

