Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $100.15 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $100,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $409.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

