Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $116,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

