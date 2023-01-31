Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 121,943 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Paycom Software worth $128,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.75 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.25.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

