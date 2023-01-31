Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,493 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Aptiv worth $75,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

