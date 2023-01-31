EAC (EAC) Trading Down 47.1% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, EAC has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $4,674.85 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00407151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01973126 USD and is down -43.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,385.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

