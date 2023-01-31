Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 380.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.