DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 6.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.68). Approximately 1,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.72).

DP Eurasia Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of £79.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

