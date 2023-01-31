Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.85-$9.05 EPS.

Dover Stock Down 1.2 %

Dover stock opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $171.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,949,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

