DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

