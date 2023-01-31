Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 582,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,928. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

