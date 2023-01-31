DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

