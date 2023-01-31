Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 8% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.22. 14,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 8.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $819.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.