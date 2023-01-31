Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 8% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.22. 14,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $819.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $347.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

See Also

