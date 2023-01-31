Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.84. 13,129,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,306,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 326,056 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

