Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diodes Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. 321,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,034. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Diodes by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

