Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.62. 4,884,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,130. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

