Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.