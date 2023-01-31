Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.
Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
