dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.17 million and approximately $10,214.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00411259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

