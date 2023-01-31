DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $105.49 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

