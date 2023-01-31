Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).
GSK Price Performance
GSK traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($17.38). 9,839,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,960. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a market cap of £57.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,435.12.
Insider Activity
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
