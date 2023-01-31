Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).

GSK traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($17.38). 9,839,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,960. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a market cap of £57.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,435.12.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

