Dero Price Reaches $4.85 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00021196 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $64.30 million and approximately $77,464.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00409945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.00767099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00094021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00584159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,348 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

