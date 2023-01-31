Dero Market Cap Tops $64.30 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00021196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and $77,464.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00409945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.00767099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00094021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00584159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00186435 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,348 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.