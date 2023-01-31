Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 66,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

