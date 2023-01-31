Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,002. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

