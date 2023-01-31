Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 33,041 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,710,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 29,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

