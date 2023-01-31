DeltaFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,166.93 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $14,166.93 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00399420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.63 or 0.28035423 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00587687 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

