Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.