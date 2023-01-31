Delaney Dennis R Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.68. 754,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

