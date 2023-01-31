Delaney Dennis R Purchases Shares of 4,992 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $201.02. 199,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,689. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

