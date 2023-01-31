Delaney Dennis R Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

NYSE FDS traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

