Delaney Dennis R Invests $2.94 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Analog Devices makes up 2.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

