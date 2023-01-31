Delaney Dennis R Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,696,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,944,754. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

