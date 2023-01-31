DeepBrain Chain Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $810,505.67 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

