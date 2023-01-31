DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Reaches $782,186.71

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $13.09 million and $782,186.71 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00397872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.15 or 0.27927705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00586819 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.