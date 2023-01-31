Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,479. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
About Deep Yellow
