Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,479. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

