Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $430.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.