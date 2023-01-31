Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.77.
DECK stock opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $430.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
