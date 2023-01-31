Decentralized Social Trading Up 9.1% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $110.18 million and approximately $493,917.18 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.46 or 0.00045568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

