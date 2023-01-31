DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 140.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,250,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

