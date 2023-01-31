DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.44% of DaVita worth $182,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DaVita by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

