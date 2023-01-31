Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.17. 82,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

