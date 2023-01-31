D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

HEPS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

