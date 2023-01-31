D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
HEPS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
