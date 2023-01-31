CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 3,145,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,904. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

