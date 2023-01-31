CV SHOTS Price Tops $0.0058 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $0.96 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00399312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.19 or 0.28028779 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587929 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00579821 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

