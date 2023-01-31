Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. Cutera has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after buying an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

