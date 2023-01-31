CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading

